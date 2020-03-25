BT Reminds You About its Site for Luddites and Grandparents That Will Help Them Survive Self-Isolation

For some of us, this self-isolation business hasn’t changed much – thanks, in large part, to the delivery drivers out there. We’re working from home, ordering everything online, and not leaving the house. Standard day over here. But there are people struggling, and BT is out to give them a hand.

Skills for Tomorrow is jam-packed full free resources for old, vulnerable, or the technologically challenged, as well as parents, small businesses, and those of you who have found yourselves remote working for the first time. BT has picked out what it considers to be key guides for those with “lower skills”, so if you can’t pop round to visit your parents, or think your granddad needs a hand navigating his way through buying groceries online (good luck with that right now), then send them these handy links:

There’s also sections for accessing public services online, like the NHS website, learning resources for whatever your version of home-schooling is, and not slacking off while working from home. Basically, everything you need to batten down the hatches and live that hermit life is there. Some of us have been living that dream for a while now, but if you’re new, welcome. You’ll either love it, or it’ll drive you mad.