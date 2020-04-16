BT Says Huawei Won’t Be Out of EE’s Core Network for Another Two Years

After the UK government’s decision to continue to involve Huawei in its 5G infrastructure, but not in the core network, BT has confirmed that it will meet the deadline, but is delaying its original target set out in 2018.

The UK made the decision back in January for its continued business with the Chinese company, but there were certain stipulations in place to ensure national security, like not using its kit for the “security critical” core network, excluding it from all critical and safety-related network infrastructure, and capping its market share at 35 per cent.

BT – who has been using Huawei gear in exactly those parts of EE’s mobile network – said the new regulations would cost it around £500 million over the next five years in order to become compliant. Back in 2018, the telecoms giant announced it would be stripping Huawei equipment from EE’s mobile network within two years, and has recently just signed a deal with Ericsson who will supply a new core network, but despite all of that, BT has tacked another couple of years onto its target. A spokesperson for BT said:

“In order to hit these ambitious targets within the timescales laid down by government and to align with their focus on 5G networks, it is now our intention to prioritise migrating our 5G customers to the new Ericsson core, followed by our 4G customers.”

Talking to the Financial Times, BT’s chief technology officer Howard Watson said that meeting the new government requirements has delayed BT’s original target, saying that “it is logistically unnecessary. To push ahead at that pace would not make a lot of sense.” Watson hasn’t given a date as to when Huawei’s gear will be removed from the network, but says it’ll be before the 2023 deadline. [BBC News]