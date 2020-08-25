BTEC results chaos as hundreds of thousands of students will not get their grades today

England’s exams have been plunged into fresh chaos after schools and colleges were told not to issue BTEC results to students today.

Exam board Pearson announced a last-minute U-turn on grading last night, less than 24 hours before the vocational qualifications were meant to be handed out.

Hundreds of thousands of students were meant to get BTEC results this morning at the same time as GCSEs.

But while GCSEs and A-levels were altered on Monday to accept teachers’ more generous predicted grades, instead of ‘downgrades’ decided by a bungled algorithm, the pledge didn’t apply to BTECs.

Last night, exam board Pearson said BTECs would now go the same way as GCSEs after all – but the change will take time.

Schools and colleges have been asked not to publish level 1 and 2 results in the vocational qualifications today, to give more time to recalculate the grades.

Schools minister Nick Gibb today admitted BTEC results will not come this week, and might not even come next week.

He told Sky News: “They’re reviewing all the grades and they’ll be reissuing them hopefully next week.”

Asked to confirm there was still no date for BTEC results he replied: “As soon as possible is what the exam board has said, and I anticipate that will be next week.”

Association of Colleges Chief Executive David Hughes said: “The timing is worrying, because thousands of students were due to get their results in the morning and others have already got results which we know will not go down, but which might improve.

“It is vital for students that this is sorted in days rather than weeks so that students have the chance to celebrate and to plan their next steps.”

Kate Green, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: “This latest chaos is totally unacceptable.

“For some young people to find out less than a day in advance that they will not be receiving their grades tomorrow is utterly disgraceful.

“It’s appalling that thousands of young people should face further confusion and uncertainty because of the Government’s incompetence.”

“This repeated chaos is simply no way to run a country. The Government must urgently set a clear deadline for every young person to receive their grades.”

It comes after education unions and the Labour Party called on the Government to provide clarity on why BTEC students had been left out of Monday’s grading U-turn.

Almost 40% of all A-level grades were downgraded from teacher predictions as part of a bungled “standardisation” process.

GCSE and A-level students will now get either their teacher grades or the “standardised” grade, whichever is higher.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said BTECs been left out at first because they had not suffered the same downgrades as GCSEs and A-levels last week.

But today he said that, because the U-turn had caused “grade inflation” to A-levels and GCSEs, “there needed to be a similar uplift in BTECs.”

He said giving a similar rise to BTEC grades would ensure “fairness” for young people regardless of what qualification they took.

A spokeswoman for Pearson, the provider of BTECs, said: “Following Ofqual’s announcement that A-level and GCSE students are to receive centre-assessed grades, we will be applying the same principles for students receiving BTEC results this summer.

“We will be regrading BTECs to address concerns about unfairness in relation to A-levels and GCSEs and ensure no BTEC student is disadvantaged.”

She added: “We know this could cause additional uncertainty for students and we are sorry about this.

“Our priority is to ensure fair outcomes for BTEC students and we will work around the clock to provide revised grades as soon as we can.”

Following the announcement, some students and their parents were left confused, as they’d already received BTEC grades prior to Thursday.

David Fisher said on Twitter: “I’m confused…Pearson are delaying BTEC results but my daughter received her results from them today in the post.

“She has a certificate saying she has a double distinction in art. Could this be now be downgraded? Am I missing something?”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We know this delay to BTEC results will be disappointing for students and understand their frustration.

“The awarding organisations have decided to take more time in order to make absolutely certain no student is inadvertently worse off due to changes in how grades are assessed.

“Critically, no student will see their result downgraded as a result of this review, so results already issued will either stay the same or improve.

“The relevant awarding organisations have assured us that students will receive their results as soon as possible.

“Ofqual, Ucas and the relevant awarding organisations are also working to ensure students seeking entrance to university are not disadvantaged, and we are working with colleges and other further education providers to make sure students looking to continue into further education can still do so.”

England’s exams watchdog Ofqual confirmed some exam boards, including OCR and Pearson, will “need more time” to recalculate results.

It said: “OCR have said that their Cambridge National results will issue next week.

“Pearson, which initially did not think there would need to be significant changes made, has now decided to revise its arrangements to ensure that students’ qualification-level results better reflect the unit-level results that students have already secured through internally assessed units.”

Ofqual added: “Everyone is working as quickly as possible to confirm results as soon as possible, recognising the impact that delays are having on schools, colleges and students.

“No learner’s result will go down as a consequence of regrading.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran said: “It seems the Conservatives, bumbling from one crisis to the next, simply forgot about a half a million students awaiting their BTEC grades, and had to pull the results at the last minute.”

She added: “This summer has been a disaster for the Government, it has left students panicking about their future and colleges in turmoil. Williamson must resign and Boris Johnson must return to deal with this crisis.”

Association of Colleges Chief Executive David Hughes said: “BTEC students deserve equal footing with A Levels and GCSEs.

“The public perception was that using CAG grades for some exams and not for BTEC students was unfair.

“We had asked Pearson to look at a small number of results which looked unfair and they were happy to do that. An overall review can address those results and check that no student has been treated unfairly.

“The timing is worrying, because thousands of students were due to get their results in the morning and others have already got results which we know will not go down, but which might improve.

“So it is vital for students that this is sorted in days rather than weeks so that students have the chance to celebrate and to plan their next steps. It is a stressful time and this delay will extend the uncertainties.

“Those students wanting to move onto further or higher education will be most worried about losing out on places.

“We are in close communication with DfE, Ofqual and Pearson to particularly make sure that BTEC students applying for universities can still be treated fairly.

“For those who would have received their Level 1 and 2 BTECs tomorrow we urge them to speak to their local college who will do everything in their power to support them to progress and get on with the learning and training they’re so keen to begin.”