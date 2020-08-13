BTS, Blackpink And SuperM Gearing Up To Rock America This August

BTS, Blackpink and SuperM, three of the most popular K-pop acts right now, are gearing up to release new music this month.

BTS’ new single, titled “Dynamite,” is slated for release on Aug. 21 and will be performed entirely in English, Billboard reported. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook said “Dynamite” had been a challenge for them, but they were excited to share the song with fans.

“We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song,” BTS shared via Korean broadcasting app V Live. “This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

The promotional campaign for the song is in full swing, with Forbes reporting that Columbia Records has chartered tour buses across the country to give radio stations an early listen of BTS’ new offering, hopefully resulting in more radio plays when it drops on Aug. 21.

Blackpink, the quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is also planning a major release. The girl group’s new single, which features Selena Gomez, will drop a few days later than BTS’ on Aug 28.

Blackpink and Gomez, however, have yet to share the title of the track, though the latter has been promoting it on social media.

“So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Gomez wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, confirming the collaboration with Blackpink.

The new collaboration comes just months after Blackpink joined forces with Lady Gaga for “Sour Candy,” a single off the latter’s latest album, “Chromatica.” The quartet also teamed up with Dua Lipa for 2018’s “Kiss and Make Up.”

Meanwhile, the third South Korean act that’s aiming to create a strong fanbase in the U.S. is the relatively new outfit SuperM, a collaboration of singers from three different K-pop groups. The act’s new single “100” is expected to drop on Thursday.

SuperM ⁠— which consists of Taemin (Shinee), Baekhyun (EXO), Kai (EXO), Taeyong (NCT), Mark (NCT), Ten (NCT) and Lucas (NCT) ⁠— will perform the song for the first time on the Aug. 20 broadcast of “Good Morning America.”