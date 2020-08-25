BTS Reveals ‘Dynamite’ Bloopers In New ‘B-Side’ Video [WATCH]

BTS has blessed fans with another music video for “Dynamite” after the original made YouTube history.

On Monday, the K-pop group released a playful “B-side” version of “Dynamite,” which takes its cue from the original version. The alternative video, however, offers different angles and features some funny bloopers on the set of “Dynamite.”

“Viewers are able to see BTS in action, all of them having fun together in joyful vibes,” the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, said in an announcement.

In the “B-side” video, the group, which consists of Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope, has a dance showdown. One funny scene showed V forgetting to continue dancing after striking a pose.

Over at Twitter, fans of BTS went wild after the “B-Side” of “Dynamite” dropped. The loyal supporters of the group are eyeing to have this version reach 50 million views in just 24 hours.

“[O]ur goal is to make Dynamite B side reach 50 Million views in 24 hours !!! And remember while you streaming B side, watch Dynamite ( the original music video ) in between … so by that we stream the Dynamite original MV and the B side !!” @CosmosOfJoyHope said.

This comes after the original version smashed records after it debuted on Friday, Aug. 21. BTS’ “Dynamite” raked in 98.3 million views, according to the public views counter of YouTube. But the video-sharing platform confirmed that the official count was at 101.1 million, which was what the ARMY, the K-pop group’s fanbase, was hoping to achieve.

“We can confirm that BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours,” a spokesperson for YouTube said in an email obtained by Variety.

The record-breaking “Dynamite” music video had the BTS members performing retro dance moves against colorful backdrops. The song is the first English single for the K-pop band.

With the eye-popping views, BTS’ “Dynamite” has become the most viewed music video premiere, unseating fellow K-pop group BLACKPINK. The all-girl group’s hit “How You Like That” garnered 86.3 million views in its first 24 hours.