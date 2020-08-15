BTS’s ‘Break The Silence: The Movie’ Official Trailer Out: Jimin Walks Down Memory Lane

Big Hit Entertainment released the official trailer of BTS’s upcoming documentary film “Break The Silence: The Movie” on Thursday.

“Break The Silence: The Movie” is directed by Park Jun-Soo and is BTS’ fourth movie. It depicts the journey of the South Korean boy band BTS through the year 2019 including their “2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

The members of the band, who are popularly known by their stage names as V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and RM, will be sharing their personal stories and experiences through their journey as BTS in the movie. The documentary will also feature untold stories and memories of the members that have never been revealed before.

In the first trailer video released, BTS’s member Jimin takes a walk down memory lane and talks about the other members.

“They are the ones I spent the most precious and brilliant moments of my life [with]. That’s how I would describe them,” said Jimin while expressing his thoughts on the members of the band.

The 30 seconds trailer also contains clips of various live performances by BTS during their tours. It also shows clips of their fans, the ARMY, cheering and chanting the band’s name while they light up the stadiums with BTS light sticks.

“We’re delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for a fourth time for this must see BTS big screen experience,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing Limited, the movie’s distributor company.

While it is impossible for BTS to tour across the world this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can look forward to the upcoming documentary which will be premiering globally. The movie is set to premiere Sept. 10 with limited tickets in selected territories worldwide.

Additional screenings in the United States will start from Sept. 24, with ticket sales starting Aug. 27. Fans can buy the tickets from the website BTSincinemas.com.

BTS, also known as “Bangtan Boys” or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts”, debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and is one of the most popular and successful K-pop bands in the world. The group will be releasing its new digital single “Dynamite” on Aug. 21 and will also be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time ever Aug. 30.