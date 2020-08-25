BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ Breaks Record With 150 Million Views, Dominates Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart

South Korean boy band BTS continues to break YouTube records and dominates rankings on Spotify with their latest all-English single “Dynamite.”

BTS’s highly anticipated first all-English single “Dynamite” which premiered on Friday, Aug. 21, was greatly loved and well-received by fans all around the world. The single continues to top charts and break records on multiple music streaming platforms.

“Dynamite” is the band’s first song to rank at No.1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart. It is also the first-ever song by a South Korean artist to top the chart.

The single also surpassed Taylor Swift’s record and became the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, according to Soompi. It debuted at No.1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart with a remarkable record of over 7.778 million streams within 24 hours since its release. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift’s single “Cardigan” with 7.742 million streams.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, “Dynamite” broke another major record and became the fastest music video on YouTube to attain 150 million views. The music video achieved the milestone in approximately two days, four hours, and 21 minutes.

Previously, the song also made history by surpassing over 100 million views with a total of 101.1 million views within 24 hours. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from YouTube through an email.

“We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours,” the statement read, according to Variety.

“Dynamite” was also the fastest music video to gain over 10 million views. It achieved the feat within 21 minutes of its release. It currently has 174,440,766 views and 14 million likes on YouTube.

Big Hit Entertainment, the group’s management company, recently took to their official Twitter account to share two new remixes of “Dynamite.” The remix versions which consist of an acoustic version and an electronic dance music (EDM) version are available on various music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, and Deezer.

Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing its “B-side” music video of “Dynamite” on Monday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. EDT (Aug. 25, at midnight KST).