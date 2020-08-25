BTS’s Jimin Offers $84,000 In Donation As Scholarships For Needy Students

South Korean boy band BTS’s member Park Jimin, popularly known by his stage name Jimin, donated 100 million South Korean won (approximately $84,000) to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation.

According to the Jeollanam-do Office of Education, Jimin’s father visited their office on behalf of the singer to hand over the 100 million won to Jang Seok Woong, the chairman of the foundation, on July 29. The donation amount will be used to provide scholarships for students in South Jeolla Province, which is also known as Jeonnam, South Korea.

The Jeonnam Office of Education, on Aug. 24, shared a statement in regards to the donation.

“Jimin donated 100 million won (approximately $84,076) to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation,” the statement read, according to Soompi.

Following his contribution, the Jeollanam-do Office of Education also mentioned that they are planning to add Jimin’s name to the Jeonnam Education Hall of Fame as a contributor to the development of education in the province.

“We will use the donation carefully so that the good influence of BTS Jimin can be conveyed to students in our region,” said Jang Seok Woong, the chairman of the foundation, as reported by Allkpop.

Earlier this month, BTS’s J-Hope had also donated 100 million won to the ChildFund Korea foundation to help children facing various social problems and financial difficulties. The singer is also a member of ChildFund Korea’s Green Noble Club.

“We express our deep gratitude to J-Hope of the world-famous group BTS for remembering children in difficult financial situations and making continuous donations. ChildFund will follow his precious intentions and do our best to support children who need help,” said Lee Je Hoon, the director of ChildFund Korea, while addressing the generous act.

On Aug. 6, K-pop band TVXQ’s Shim Changmin also donated 30 million won (approximately $25,000) to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. Changmin had previously donated 55 million won (approximately 46,000 USD) to the foundation on South Korean Children’s day (May 5).

“I would like to be of strength, even if it’s a little bit, to the children who are suffering,” Changmin mentioned.

Meanwhile, BTS’s new English Single “Dynamite” has set new records as it dominates Spotify’s global chart.