BTS’s Jungkook Is K-Pop King: Singer Is The Most Searched K-Pop Star On Google

Korean boy band BTS’s Jungkook becomes “king of K-pop” for being the most searched K-pop idol on Google during the first half of 2020.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has gained immense popularity over the years and has become one of the most popular and successful K-Pop bands in the world. Their fame and worldwide influence only continue to grow as their fandom, officially known as the ARMY, expands globally.

Jeon Jungkook, who is more popularly known by his stage name as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter who debuted as a member of the boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. He is one of the main vocalists of the band.

Though all members of BTS are extremely popular, Jungkook has successfully established himself as the most searched South Korean star on Google in 2020 after being ranked as the most searched K-pop idol for 22 weeks out of 25 weeks with over 628.57 daily searches since the beginning of the year. The news was reported by various media outlets including Vogue and Bravo.

He was also reportedly the most searched K-Pop star from 2017 to 2019. Meanwhile, other members of the band also followed the top search rankings on Google with V being ranked second, and Jimin and Suga being ranked third and fourth respectively.

The singer not only topped Google searches this year, but he also dominated other social networking platforms including YouTube and TikTok. The 22-year-old was also the most searched idol on YouTube and also one of the most watched idols on TikTok. He was the first and only singer to have gained over 10 billion views on his TikTok tag.

Jungkook’s song titled “MyTime” which was released earlier this year garnered success worldwide and became one of the most loved songs by the general public. The song was co-written by the star and has gained over 50 million streams on the music platform, Spotify.

Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their new digital single, “DYNAMITE” on Aug. 21 and their new movie “BTS: Break The Silence” is also set to premiere later this year.