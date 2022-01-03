Bucket-list travel experiences to lift sunseekers’ spirits in the dead of winter

Bucket-list travel experiences to lift sunseekers’ spirits during the bleak winter months

Tour operators and specialist travel companies have compiled a list of activities that will help you shake off the winter blues.

Traditional Christmas fans may wish for a White Christmas, but others will wish to escape the cold with a variety of exciting destinations and deals to kick off 2022 with a bang.

These are the destinations that will be appearing on bucket lists for eager holidaymakers, ranging from beach vacations to secluded hideaways to far-flung city breaks.

From £299 per person, enjoy an all-inclusive seven-night stay at a 5-star resort in Egypt.

A seven-night stay at the five-star Royal Lagoons Resort and Aqua Park in Hurghad starts at £299 per person, based on two adults sharing on an all-inclusive basis, according to HolidayPirates.

Between January and April, flights depart from London Gatwick and Bristol.

Additional charges apply for flights from Manchester, Birmingham, and Newcastle.

From £463 per person, stay in a luxurious 5* adult-only hotel on Lanzarote.

From £463 per person, HolidayPirates has a seven-night stay at the five-star Secrets Lanzarote Resort and Spa.

Breakfast is included, as are flights.

The swanky hotel has four outdoor pools, several restaurants, including a poolside bar, and a high-end spa with a sauna, hot tub, and gym.

From December 2021 to January 2023, travelers will be able to travel.

Phuket, Pullman Panwa Beach

The Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort is the ideal resort for guests looking for a getaway or luxurious break, as it is surrounded by lush greenery and nestled on the picturesque shores of Markham Bay.

Relax in the infinity-edge pool while admiring the glistening Andaman Sea, then head to the swim-up Edge pool bar for a fresh cocktail.

While the hotel itself has a lot to offer, it’s also a great place to go island hopping.

For £1,190 per person, Sovereign offers a seven-night BandB stay that includes flights from London Heathrow and private airport transfers.

The price is based on departures in January 2022.

Tenerife’s Dreams Tropical Jardin

In its Moorish architecture, which is fused with Andalusian and Arab influences, the Hotel Jardin Tropical effortlessly combines luxury with personal elegance.

