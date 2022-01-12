Prince Andrew’s sex assault lawsuit gets a response from Buckingham Palace.

The news that Prince Andrew will have to face his rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in court has prompted a response from Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of York failed in his attempts to stop the case after being sued for allegedly sexually abusing his accuser when she was only 17 years old.

The Palace remained silent when asked about the ruling today, with a spokesman saying, “We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter.”

During the Duke of York’s ongoing court battle, a royal expert stated that he is “finished” as a working royal and will most likely lose all military honors.

The royal has categorically denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations, and the shocking decision is a hammer blow to him.

In a post-crash interview with the BBC, he denied ever meeting her, and if he appears in court, he will almost certainly be cross-examined about that claim under oath.

The case is a major embarrassment for the royal family as the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Phil Dampier, a well-known commentator, told Infosurhoy that he is likely to pay his accuser to spare Her Majesty further embarrassment.

“There’s always the risk that if he settles with Virginia Roberts, someone else will file a similar claim, but it’s a risk he’ll have to take.”

Ms Giuffre claims that Andrew’s current situation stems from his tumultuous friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she claims introduced her to the royal.

After accusing Epstein of rapping her, she sued him, but the case was settled out of court in 2009, with her receiving $500,000 (£371,000) in exchange for dropping the case.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued that a clause in the settlement shielded him by stating that she would not sue “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant.”

Only the parties to the settlement agreement – Epstein, Ms Giuffre, and their associates – could benefit from it, according to Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, and not a “third party” like Andrew.

According to Judge Lewis A Kaplan, Prince Andrew’s motion was “denied in every respect.”

The 2009 agreement, he claims, “does not demonstrate, clearly and unambiguously,” that the parties intended to “benefit Prince Andrew.”

The outcome, according to one expert, is “very bad news” for the prince, who will almost certainly lose his military honors as a result.

