Buckingham Palace says Prince Andrew’s military ties and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

The Duke of York will continue to avoid public appearances and will stop using the title HRH.

The Queen has stripped the Duke of York of his royal titles and honorary military roles, and he will no longer be known as HRH Duke of York.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” the Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

According to Reuters News Agency, Prince Andrew will no longer refer to himself as “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

The Duke of York, 61, was spotted in a Range Rover leaving his Windsor Great Park home this afternoon.

It comes after the Prince lost an appeal yesterday to have a potential civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Prince forced her to have sex with him three times when she was 17 years old.

He refutes the accusations.

Judge Lewis Kaplan’s decision allows the civil case to proceed to a jury trial in New York later this year.

The case will now enter a discovery phase, during which Prince Andrew may be questioned under oath — a deposition — and asked to hand over a cache of personal documents such as phone logs, emails, or diaries.

Which members of the British Royal Family have had their HRH titles taken away?

Diana, Princess of Wales

Following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Princess Diana was told that she would no longer be addressed as Her Royal Highness.

Diana, Princess of Wales was the name given to her instead.

Following her death the following year, the Spencer family and the British Royal family held discussions about whether her HRH title should be restored posthumously.

Diana’s family decided that doing so would be against her wishes, and no formal offer was made as a result.

Sarah Ferguson is a writer who lives in the United

Following her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah Ferguson was stripped of her HRH title as well.

Sarah, Duchess of York, his former wife, and their daughter Princess Beatrice could also be questioned.

Judge Kaplan is said to be a big fan of everything.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace says