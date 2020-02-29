Buckle up, the US Congress is listening to air travel

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The aviation industry could be in turmoil next week on Capitol Hill as a panel of the US Congress handles passenger complaints about unpleasant experiences with airlines and holds a hearing, which also includes the low-cost airline Spirit Airlines Inc. and passenger lawyers.

The House Transportation Committee’s aviation subcommittee said the hearing would “examine today’s US airline passenger experience, how airlines work to improve the flight experience, and opportunities to invest in technologies or innovations that improve the flight experience could “.

Consumer reports, which will testify, launched a petition earlier this month calling on major airlines to stop some families from sitting together. The airlines knowingly separated children from their parents at the age of two.

In 2018, Congress passed some reforms, and airline executives committed to fixing customer service bugs, particularly due to frustration among passengers with issues such as overbooking.

Since then, airlines have continued to increase baggage fees and introduce fewer privileges, including tickets that prevent passengers from choosing a seat, bringing hand luggage, or using luggage compartments. In the past ten years, airlines have reduced the average distance between seats and seat width to accommodate more passengers on airplanes.

U.S. airlines revenue from baggage and reservation change fees increased from $ 5.7 billion in 2010 to $ 7.6 billion in 2018. No other fees are reported to regulators. The airlines have campaigned against new rules to limit fees.

Matt Klein, Sprits Chief Commercial Officer, will also testify, along with Joe Leader, who heads the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and officials from Paralyzed Veterans of America, Consumer Reports, and the US Government Accountability Office.

Spirit’s cheapest fares require consumers to pay for hand luggage larger than a laptop bag or wallet, and they cost significantly more if consumers don’t pay until they arrive at the gate. Unlike other major airlines, Spirit also charges mineral water and non-alcoholic beverages, but their base rates are often significantly cheaper than those of their competitors.

Congress abandoned efforts in 2018 to charge “reasonable and proportional” baggage and exchange fees, but urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to set minimum dimensions for passenger seats – including legroom and width. The FAA has conducted tests and told congress officials that they will not act until June.

The 2018 Congress called on airlines to allow passengers traveling with young children to check strollers, and regulators had to determine whether it was misleading for airlines to tell passengers that “a flight was based solely on the Weather is delayed or canceled if other factors play a role “.

These modest reforms followed a number of incidents, including the transportation of a seated passenger through a United Airlines aisle Flight to Chicago and death of a dog in an overhead container in another United flight.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by David Gregorio)