Bucks’ Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee…

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a scary knee injury is turning out to be a minor ailment.

The reigning MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was highly concerned. But when an MRI exam ruled out structural damage he was able to relax knowing he would only be sidelined for a short time.

“I was nervous probably when I fell on the floor,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “When I was able to walk it off and play a few minutes, that felt better. But the next day, I was extremely sore, so I was nervous. And then, later the next day, later in the day, I was probably nervous the whole day until the MRI.”

Antetokounmpo’s rapid improvement was displayed Wednesday when he unexpectedly practiced with the team and took part in a scrimmage. He is now listed as questionable for Thursday’s home game against the Boston Celtics.

How the All-Star’s knee responds to Wednesday’s workout will determine whether or not the Bucks attempt to play him Thursday or sit out a third straight game.

“I might go back home and my knee might swell up. I don’t know,” Antetokounmpo said. “So I have to see how it feels tomorrow morning, and if I feel good, and if they clear me through the medical staff, I will play.”

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, though, might not be willing to push the issue.

“We’ll take it slowly and always probably err on the side of caution, but [it was]a good day for Giannis,” Budenholzer told reporters.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) struggled without Antetokounmpo and have lost a season-worst three straight games and four of their last five. In addition to the loss to the Lakers, Milwaukee lost at the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets during their streak.

Antetokounmpo was amused Wednesday when a reporter referred to the stretch as “tough.”

“Tough? We lost three in a row,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s tough? (We went 15-67) my rookie year? It’s not tough at all.

“I know we’re a good team, we’re a great team, we win games, but losing three in a row, that’s not tough. We just have to come in, work on our games, smile, keep on fighting and go out there and do our jobs.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 57 games this season.

