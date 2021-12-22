Bud Light has been accused of stealing Yuengling’s trademark.

A trademark dispute between America’s oldest brewery and the country’s best-selling beer brand appears to be over before it even started.

Last week, DG Yuengling and Son, a nearly 200-year-old Pennsylvania-based brewer, demanded that Anheuser-Busch stop using a tagline for its upcoming Bud Light Next zero-carb beer, claiming it was confusingly similar to one already trademarked by Yuengling.

“Get ready for the next generation of beer,” the Dec. 1 advertisement read.

According to a screenshot provided by Yuengling, 14 posts from Bud Light’s Twitter account.

According to Yuengling, the same graphic appeared on Bud Light’s Instagram and Facebook accounts on the same day.

Yuengling quickly retorted, pointing out that its own low-carb brew, Flight, is marketed as the “next generation of light beer,” a phrase it registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office more than a year ago.

With Bud Light, the brewer had a little fun, tweeting an image of a cartoon burglar stealing Flight’s catch, masked and lowered by ropes.

“We know imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Yuengling tweeted at Bud Light, “but this is going a little too far.”

@budlight, are you trying to steal our tagline? pic.twitter.com4sGqEmOCsH

Then Yuengling took things seriously and sent the St.

A cease-and-desist letter has been sent to the St. Louis-based beer giant.

Yuengling spokesperson Paul Capelli said Wednesday, “Flight by Yuengling is one of our lead brands; it’s one of our fastest-growing brands.”

“We’ve created this fantastic product, and if another light beer adopts our tagline and uses it on their label, it’s obvious that the consumer will be confused.”

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to Yuengling in a formal way, but this week, Yuengling officials noticed that Bud Light had removed the disputed posts from its social media accounts and replaced them with ones that teased, “Get ready for what’s next.”

“We had hoped they’d do the right thing, and in the spirit of the holidays, they returned what was rightfully ours.”

We’d like to express our gratitude and wish you a happy holiday season, as well as provide you with a complimentary flight,” Capelli joked.

On Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch was contacted by email for comment.

Anheuser-Busch, which is owned by the Belgian company Anheuser-Busch…

