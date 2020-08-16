Buddy Hield Opts Not To Engage Questions On Future With Kings

Buddy Hield has been left to be content playing a backup role with the Sacramento Kings, settling for minutes that may prevent him from showing what he is fully capable of. Word of him possibly asking for a trade has been buzzing and his recent rant on social media could be an indication of things to come.

When the Kings officially closed their season, Hield practically revealed on Twitter his sentiments on the amount of playing time he is getting. In all, he is pretty unhappy.

“Y’all know me,” Hield said. “Y’all know how I talk. Y’all know how I feel. Y’all can read me well, so I’ll let y’all answer that yourselves.”

The comments of Hield came after he ended his season with a big game. He finished with 28 points in 26 minutes of action with the Kings defeating the Lakers 136-122. The numbers were an eye-opener though it remains to be seen if he will be seeking a trade in the offseason.

But as far as his performance this season is concerned, Hield admitted that he still has to work on some parts of his game. That includes keeping his focus and not forgetting how he got this far.

“Stay locked in and focus on what I’ve got to do. Just keep remembering where I came from and what got me here and how I can stick for a long time,” Hield said via the Sacramento Bee.

This season, Hield has played in 72 games averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.8 minutes of action, per Basketball-Reference.com. But his time on the floor dipped during the NBA bubble, seeing action only for 20 minutes per game.

The Kings may have been trying to give other players more playing time, a reason for the dipped minutes. Sacramento has their work cut out for them to reach the playoffs, meaning Luke Walton could have been using the remaining games to figure out who to keep and who to let go.

“First, I’ll sit down with the front office this weekend and go over some things. As a coach, I believe in staying as focused in the present as much as possible while we’re playing. Now that the games are over, when we get back to (Sacramento), Vlade [Divac] and I will talk, but there’s a lot. There’s always a lot to do as far as talking about where we are at as a team, where we’re going, draft picks, how this offseason is going to play out. So (we have) a lot of stuff to get done this offseason,” Walton said.