Budget live: Rishi Sunak spends on coronavirus, roads and rail in ‘biggest giveaway since 1992’

Chancellor triples investment in transport and infrastructure spending, freezes fuel and alcohol duties, and removes VAT on digital publications
The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and in his budget the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, headed off down the motorway towards climate catastrophe, all the while proclaiming his intention to protect the environment.
“Over £27bn of tarmac,” he announced, for 4,000 miles of major new roads. In stark contrast, low-carbon transport was put in the slow lane, getting £1bn.
Worse, Sunak flunked a golden opportunity to end the decade-long freeze on fuel duty that has pushed up traffic and pollution and suppressed bus and train travel. The oil price is now plummeting, but even if it had been raised drivers might not have seen any change in the price at the pump.
Transport emissions are now the biggest contributor to the UK’s carbon emissions and they are rising; 90% come from the roads. Emissions from transport are a key reason the government is on track to miss its own legally binding carbon targets.
The other key reason is the UK’s terribly energy inefficient buildings, which lose heat up to three times as quickly as homes in neighbouring countries. Making homes cleaner, cosier, and cheaper to heat, is a no-brainer. Yet there was not a single word on this in Sunak’s speech or the 125-page budget document.
This failure really matters, with the UK hosting a crucial UN climate in just eight months’ time. The summit, Cop26, in Glasgow, is a pledging party at which the world’s nations must offer much bigger emissions cuts to head off the climate crisis. The host needs to start the party with a splashy pledge, but Sunak just tossed in a crumpled fiver found in a back pocket…..
Despite Boris Johnson’s repeated promises to “fix the crisis” in social care, the budget offered few pointers as to how government will address underlying funding problems faced by overstretched services for vulnerable older and disabled people.
The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced that local government would be able to draw upon a short term £5bn coronavirus emergency fund shared with the NHS to support social care services and vulnerable people affected by Covid-19.
However, there was no mention in the chancellor’s speech of longstanding pressures on adult social care, other than a vague commitment to address “in the next few months” an issue that has left services at breaking point and hundreds of thousands of older people without care, or struggling to pay for it.
Prof John Appleby of the Nuffield Trust thinktank said:
We are about to rely on these threadbare services to keep thousands of vulnerable patients out of hospital – and yet we still will not give them the funding and reform they have desperately needed for years. Coronavirus may serve as a reminder that inaction has consequences.
Sally Copley, director of policy and campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society, said:
The fact that the chancellor appears to have completely ignored social care is astonishing, and crushing for people with dementia. Every day we hear of people with dementia trapped in unacceptable conditions, of families struggling to cover the astronomical cost of dementia care. Coronavirus risks making this crisis into a catastrophe.
