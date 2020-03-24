Infosurhoy

Budget live: Rishi Sunak spends on coronavirus, roads and rail in ‘biggest giveaway since 1992’

Chancellor triples investment in transport and infrastructure spending, freezes fuel and alcohol duties, and removes VAT on digital publications

  • The chancellor has pledged £30bn of extra spending in a number of sweeping measures to protect the economy against the coronavirus in a budget he described as the biggest fiscal boost to the UK in decades, Phillip Inman and Kate Proctor report. They go on:


Rishi Sunak, who replaced Sajid Javid only weeks ago, said he would intervene to protect public services and the economy over the coming months while providing the biggest boost to public investment for several generations to drive longer-term growth.

Delivering his first budget speech to the Commons, Sunak said the virus outbreak would be temporary but costly for businesses and the economy.

He said: “Let me say this: we will get through this together … We will rise to this challenge,” adding that the UK would respond with measures that were brave and bold.

“The British people may be worried but they are not daunted.”

The government will boost NHS spending to cover “whatever it costs” to treat patients and increase the level of testing.

  • Here is a summary of the key points in the budget, with snap analysis from Rowena Mason.
  • A Guardian’s panel – Polly Toynbee, Katy Balls, Tom Kibasi and Miatta Fahnbulleh – has delivered its verdict on the budget here.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and in his budget the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, headed off down the motorway towards climate catastrophe, all the while proclaiming his intention to protect the environment.

“Over £27bn of tarmac,” he announced, for 4,000 miles of major new roads. In stark contrast, low-carbon transport was put in the slow lane, getting £1bn.

Worse, Sunak flunked a golden opportunity to end the decade-long freeze on fuel duty that has pushed up traffic and pollution and suppressed bus and train travel. The oil price is now plummeting, but even if it had been raised drivers might not have seen any change in the price at the pump.

Transport emissions are now the biggest contributor to the UK’s carbon emissions and they are rising; 90% come from the roads. Emissions from transport are a key reason the government is on track to miss its own legally binding carbon targets.

The other key reason is the UK’s terribly energy inefficient buildings, which lose heat up to three times as quickly as homes in neighbouring countries. Making homes cleaner, cosier, and cheaper to heat, is a no-brainer. Yet there was not a single word on this in Sunak’s speech or the 125-page budget document.

This failure really matters, with the UK hosting a crucial UN climate in just eight months’ time. The summit, Cop26, in Glasgow, is a pledging party at which the world’s nations must offer much bigger emissions cuts to head off the climate crisis. The host needs to start the party with a splashy pledge, but Sunak just tossed in a crumpled fiver found in a back pocket…..

Here is a verdict on the budget from the Resolution Foundation, the thinktank specialising in equality and low pay issues. Among other points, like the TUC (see 4.11pm), it is critical of some of the measures to help people who need to take time off work because of coronavirus. It says:


The government’s failure to extend statutory sick pay (SSP) to two million low earners is unwise, leaving them reliant on UC with its waits and means tests. The foundation notes that with SSP set at £94.25 a week, and UC and ESA worth just £73.10 a week (or £57.90 for under 25s), a typical self-employed worker on £284 a week could still face their primary income falling by three-quarters if they need to self-isolate, while a typical worker eligible for SSP only would lose over two-thirds of their normal pay.

And this is from Torsten Bell, the foundation’s chief executive.


For the years ahead, the chancellor has increased public spending significantly while being very reluctant to raise taxes to pay for it. While the Conservative government even a few years ago aimed for a smaller state and zero borrowing, these plans mean a bigger state than under Tony Blair paid for by more borrowing than Gordon Brown.

Britain’s stock market fell again today, despite Rishi Sunak’s promise of the biggest spending splurge in almost 30 years – and the first emergency interest rate cut since 2008.

The FTSE 100 dropped another 1.4%, meaning it’s lost more than a fifth of its value this year. You might hope that higher government spending would boost stocks, but clearly the coronavirus crisis (now officially a pandemic) is overshadowing the budget.

City economists are pleased that Downing Street and the Bank of England are working together, but concerned that the economic damage could still be considerable.

That means today’s forecasts could easily be too optimistic, as Japanese bank Nomura warns:


While some of the measures were paid for by a) not lowering corporation tax, b) dealing with tax avoidance and c) the end of contributions to the EU (net of the divorce settlement), the problem with the numbers in today’s budget is that they do not take into account the cost of dealing with the virus, nor the likelihood of a more serious effect on economic growth and financial markets than the OBR had assumed when finalising its forecasts a few weeks ago.

As a result, we should view these new deficit figures (headline deficit of 2.4% in 2020-21) as an “absolute best case” and we should therefore be braced for the possibility of upward revisions to borrowing and issuance to come.

Despite Boris Johnson’s repeated promises to “fix the crisis” in social care, the budget offered few pointers as to how government will address underlying funding problems faced by overstretched services for vulnerable older and disabled people.

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced that local government would be able to draw upon a short term £5bn coronavirus emergency fund shared with the NHS to support social care services and vulnerable people affected by Covid-19.

However, there was no mention in the chancellor’s speech of longstanding pressures on adult social care, other than a vague commitment to address “in the next few months” an issue that has left services at breaking point and hundreds of thousands of older people without care, or struggling to pay for it.

Prof John Appleby of the Nuffield Trust thinktank said:


We are about to rely on these threadbare services to keep thousands of vulnerable patients out of hospital – and yet we still will not give them the funding and reform they have desperately needed for years. Coronavirus may serve as a reminder that inaction has consequences.

Sally Copley, director of policy and campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society, said:


The fact that the chancellor appears to have completely ignored social care is astonishing, and crushing for people with dementia. Every day we hear of people with dementia trapped in unacceptable conditions, of families struggling to cover the astronomical cost of dementia care. Coronavirus risks making this crisis into a catastrophe.

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor, used his speech in the budget debate to urge Rishi Sunak not to abandon the fiscal rules that he (Javid) announced during the general election campaign. Under these rules, that were included in the Conservative manifesto, the party committed to: 1) not borrowing to fund day-to-day spending; 2) capping average net public sector net investment at 3% of GDP; and 3) ensuring that debt interest payments don’t exceed 6% of government revenue.

Sunak did not formally abandon the three rules. But he said that he would review the fiscal framework, and report back in the autumn, implying that he wants to loosen Javid’s rules.

Echoing the point made by Theresa May in her speech earlier (see 3.55pm), Javid said the government should not abandon its reputation for fiscal responsibility. He urged the government “get on to the front foot to support the financially vulnerable, who will be as fearful for their economic security as they are for their health”. And he went on:


Whilst I welcome the actions that [Sunak] has set out today, he must stand ready to do more as the situation demands, and not wait necessarily for the comprehensive spending review or the next budget.

The British economy is in a strong position to weather the current storm, but we mustn’t forget that [Sunak] is only able to deploy that fire power that he has done so today because of the choices consecutive Conservative chancellors have made.

Choices to control spending, to control borrowing and to control debt. That’s why the fiscal rules that we set out in our manifesto are important.

Sticking to those rules in normal times is what separates us from the parties opposite. They help us keep our economy strong, they help us to keep taxes low and they preserve our flexibility for when we need it most.

