Budget pumps £5billion into flood defences after criticism of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was heckled today as he finally visited a flooding site after announcing a £5billion Budget boost for defences.

The PM was met met with shouts of ‘traitor’ as he arrived in Bewdley on the banks of the River Severn, Worcestershire.

The town has been overwhelmed by flood water in recent weeks and properties and businesses have been inundated with water.

The trip – Mr Johnson’s first to an affected area since the extreme weather hit 22 days ago – came as it emerged Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his first financial package to double funding for flood defences by 2024.

The PM came under heavy criticism for his slow response to the crisis last month – including staying at a country residence in Kent for a week rather than going to see those suffering.

However, he has insisted his presence would merely have distracted from the rescue efforts, and praised the way Environment Secretary George Eustice handled the situation.

No10 sources said Mr Johnson had gone to Bewdley at the ‘first opportunity’ as it was now ‘in recovery from the flooding.

In footage of the PM’s visit this afternoon, locals can be heard shouting ‘traitor’ as he was shown defences by Environment Agency staff.

During his visit Mr Johnson was also asked: ‘Aren’t you about two weeks too late?’

While a number of teenagers asked him to stop for a selfie in the town centre, as he walked back on to the river bank, one man shouted ‘do your f****** job’.

As he spoke to residents affected by the floods, Mr Johnson said he would ‘get Bewdley done’.

Told some homes had been overwhelmed by as much as 2ft of water, the premier said he was ‘so sorry to hear it’.

He said he had discussed with Environment Agency officials what ‘permanent defences’ can be installed.

He added: ‘We are doubling the funding for flood defences to £5.2billion and we’re also going to be looking at all the things we can do upstream.’

Downing Street said since Storm Dennis struck last month 1,000 Environment Agency staff had been working round the clock with local police, firefighters and councils.

The government says over 128,000 properties were protected by flood defences this winter.

In a statement after the visit, Mr Johnson said: ‘My every sympathy is with the families and businesses suffering because of the recent floods – I am determined to help them get them back on their feet.

‘I want to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of the Environment Agency and emergency services who are working to protect communities hit by the recent storms.

‘We need to keep improving our protections against extreme weather, that is why we are investing £5.2billion for flood defences to support communities up and down the country.’

Earlier, Mr Sunak told Sky News: ‘What we are announcing today is a doubling in cash terms of the amount of money that we spend on flood defences in this country.

‘It’s going to pay for over 2000 different flood schemes around the country, it’s going to protect over 300,000 homes.

‘We have all either in our constituencies as MPs or watching on TV seeing the devastation wreaked on communities by flooding, this will make an enormous difference to people’s lives and I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do and this is something that wherever you live, whether you are in the south-west or the north-east, this impacts you, this investment will make a difference.’

Communities struggling to recover from the damage will be able to claim from a £120million Winter Defence Fund designed to repair flood defences as quickly as possible.

The funding – which doubles the £2.6billion spent on flood defences between 2015 and 2021 – is expected to be targeted in every region, and will be available from next April.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak insisted the Budget will give the NHS and business ‘whatever it needs’ to stop coronavirus wreaking permanent damage to the economy.

Mr Sunak warned that UK plc is set for a ‘shock’ as the killer disease spreads around the globe.

But he insisted the effects would be ‘temporary’ and Britain is ‘well prepared’ to cope with the situation.

He made clear his first financial package this week will focus on supporting businesses amid fears a fifth of the workforce could end up being off sick, and pledged to give the NHS would get the resources to deal with a feared mass impact in this country.

But he flatly dismissed the idea that the crisis would result in the Brexit transition period being extended beyond December 31.

Other items in the Budget will include plans to move significant numbers of Treasury staff to bases in the North, as part of Mr Johnson’s plan to spread political power away from Westminster.

There will be a £643million package of investment to help rough sleepers off the streets and reintegrate them to society.

Parents of ill newborns will also be given an extra £160 a week to ease financial stress at a traumatic time.