Budget watchdog says that restoring GDP growth to previous levels would eliminate the deficit in five years.

The Chancellor has been accused of putting short-term fiscal discipline ahead of long-term economic growth.

According to the UK’s budget watchdog, if economic growth returns to its previous long-term trend, the government will be able to close the deficit almost entirely within five years.

By 202627, the Treasury will still be borrowing £44 billion per year, assuming current GDP growth of 1.6% per year.

However, according to Richard Hughes, chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, increasing growth to 3% would reduce the deficit by £38.7 billion due to increased tax receipts.

The figures were revealed in a letter to Labour’s shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who claims Rishi Sunak is mistaken in prioritizing short-term budgetary balance over long-term economic growth.

“The UK economy has experienced the worst economic crisis of any major economy, and these figures confirm that unless urgent action is taken, the UK risks becoming trapped in a cycle of low growth and high taxes,” she said.

“We need a stronger economy to achieve prosperity across the country and to ensure that the NHS and our other great public services receive the funding they require in the years ahead.”

“Labour would make the economy more secure by spending wisely, taxing fairly, and getting the economy back on track.”

Instead, the Conservatives are enslaving the UK to a cycle of low prosperity, with working people footing the bill in the form of higher taxes.”

Mr Hughes cautioned that if higher economic growth fuels inflation, the outlook for the public finances may deteriorate.

In reality, he said, “downside surprises” in the form of slower growth than expected were also possible.

Since the global financial crisis, Britain’s economic growth has been much lower than its long-term trend.

GDP is treated by politicians as “an act of God, something that happens to us like the weather, not something we can control,” according to Mark Littlewood of the free-market Institute of Economic Affairs.

