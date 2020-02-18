Buildings lie abandoned that used to be Cyprus tourism hotspot

Spectacular images have emerged of a derelict Cypriot city which used to be a tourist hotspot and saw celebrities Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Brigitte Bardot wandering its golden beaches.

The Mediterranean resort of Varosha, which is a southern suburb of Famagusta, has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded Cyprus five days after a Greek-inspired coup on July 15, 1974.

A Greek coup sparked a Turkish invasion of the island on July 20, 1974, and the town has remained eerily silent ever since the second wave invasion a month later.

The Turkish invasion drove out 39,000 inhabitants of the city on July 20, 1974, before the Turkish forces took control the area, and has remained derelict ever since.

In 1984 a UN security resolution barred resettlement of the town.

Residents have never returned to their homes or even re-entered the fenced-off area where now only Turkish military are allowed.

In its hey-day, the population grew to 39,000 and became a millionaire’s playground where they soaked up the rays across vast beaches or on the balconies of their deluxe apartments.

The land alone is expected to be valued at around $100billion, local media reported.

After decades of neglect, high-rise hotels and apartments, restaurants and residences are crumbling, and the land has been reclaimed by overgrown vegetation, although the untouched beach and crystal-clear water look as inviting as ever.

The deserted city has become almost trapped in time and one of the world’s most famous ghost towns, attracting photographers from around the world.

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan tried to allow the city’s original inhabitants to return to the city but this was rejected by the The Republic of Cyprus in a referendum in 2004.

Turkish officials met in the abandoned town on February 15 to discuss potentially re-opening the area after 46 years.

Speaking in Varosha after touring the area, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said: ‘Keeping this coast of paradise under the sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus idle is not acceptable legally, politically or economically.’

Turkish officials were continuing their inventory efforts there, he said.

He hopes it is ‘revived in a way that will revitalise the economic, trade and social life here’.

Oktay’s visit to the region with Turkish officials marks one of the most concrete steps by either side towards re-opening Varosha.

The island of Cyprus was divided in 1974. The island’s Greek Cypriots live predominantly in the Republic of Cyprus and Turkish Cypriots in the illegally occupied north since the 1974 war. Several peacemaking efforts have failed and the discovery of offshore resources has complicated the negotiations.