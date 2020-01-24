Buildings shake, debris rains from sky as ‘MASSIVE blast’ rocks Houston (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Infosurhoy

A massive explosion at a manufacturing plant has rattled homes in Houston, Texas with the blast echoing across the city, shattering windows and waking residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

The explosion reportedly took place at a factory in the Gessner area of the city. Video from a home doorbell captured the moment of the ferocious blast.

The blast happened around 4:25 am local time and was heard and felt up to 25 miles away. Houston Fire Department has confirmed that at least one person was injured in the incident, adding that its hazmat team is attending the scene.

Debris is reportedly raining from the sky and authorities have asked people to avoid the area while preliminary investigations are underway. Images shared on social media show the damage the blast caused to homes in the vicinity.

Local Police Chief Art Acevedo warned of increased flames and repeated smaller explosions in the aftermath of the incident. He also stated that nearby schools may be affected by the explosion.

The site of the explosion appears to be Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The owner of the facility reportedly told local media that the explosion originated in a propylene tank. Propylene is a highly flammable gas used in manufacturing.

