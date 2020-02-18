Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interviewed in hysterics at Newcastle nutmeg

The Gunners pair thought it was hilarious to be shown footage of Saka’s slick trick to get past Newcastle’s right-back and set up his side’s second goal

Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cracked up laughing as the pair were shown footage of the youngster’s audacious nutmeg on Valentino Lazaro following Arsenal’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Newcastle.

The 18-year-old academy slid the ball across to Nicolas Pepe, who doubled the Gunners’ advantage, giving Saka his eighth assist in the process – more than any other player in Arsenal’s squad.

After the win, captain Aubameyang led the makeshift left-back into a Sky Sports interview with Jamie Redknapp, where the duo re-watched the match highlights live in front of the cameras.

“Whooooops,” exclaimed Saka as he watched his fleet-footed manoeuvre to slip the ball through his opponent’s legs before gliding into the area.

Both Arsenal players burst out laughing at the move which Redknapp described as ‘a great piece of skill’.

“I just thought that as soon as I passed it to him I found the space and I exploited it and it was almost a two v one situation but I always see it as a one v one,” Saka continued.

“Then next a little nutmeg, we call that a little chilli. I sort of looked towards Eddie first because I like to cross it behind the defence but I saw that it was quite tight and the cut back was on so I put it through the gap, and it was a good finish from Pepe.”

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to impose themselves on the game in the first half and could have conceivable been behind at the interval.

But the visitors retreated into their shell after the break and there was only one team who looked likely winners as soon as Aubameyang broke the deadlock.

“I feel like we just tried to bring energy to the game and in the first half we were all a bit slow and they were defending really deep and really well,” Saka continued.

“They were compact and we struggled to get through, but in the second half I don’t feel like they could match our energy, we just kept going, playing and combining and they just couldn’t handle us.”