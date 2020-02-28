Bulgaria allocates 5.8 mln USD for anti-hail rockets

SOFIA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The Bulgarian government on Thursday allocated 10.4 million BGN (5.78 million U.S. dollars) to purchase 14,000 anti-hail rockets, the cabinet said in a statement.

The number was determined on the basis of data from previous years and the trend towards increasing the strength and frequency of hail processes, the statement said.

Before the beginning of the hail suppression season, the country’s Hail Suppression Agency (HSA) has 4,382 rockets left, the statement said.

According to the statement, the HSA protects an area of more than 20.5 million decares (2.05 million hectares).

The rockets are used to disperse a reagent into the air to reduce hail from forming in the clouds.