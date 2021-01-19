Bulgaria busts gang making counterfeit documents, 5 nabbed

SOFIA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian authorities have neutralized an organized criminal group responsible for making and distributing counterfeit documents and arrested five suspects, including a migration officer, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

During the operation, which was held from Friday to Monday in the towns of Plovdiv, Ihtiman, Karlovo and Samokov, the authorities carried out 15 searches, and seized “numerous fake official documents — long-term residence cards for foreign nationals, with extremely high quality workmanship,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities also seized equipment for their production and photos of different people, the ministry said.

Police had received a tip-off about this gang at the beginning of last year, it said.The evidence gathered so far indicates that the documents were sold to Albanian, Turkish and Tunisian citizens.

The gang was also involved in making fake diplomas, the ministry added. Enditem