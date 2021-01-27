Bulgaria eases some coronavirus rules

SOFIA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order on Tuesday allowing the reopening of certain facilities in the country that have been closed since the end of November last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister’s press office said in a statement.

Shopping malls throughout Bulgaria will reopen on Feb. 1, but minors may only enter those if accompanied by an adult.

Visits to cinemas and participation in creative, dance and musical arts classes will be allowed with a maximum occupancy of 30 percent and people must observe physical distancing.

Fitness centers will also be allowed to reopen from the same date but only at 50 percent capacity, according to the order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country’s Council of Ministers extended the nationwide state of emergency until April 30 amid a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

To date, the country has registered 215,589 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,880 deaths.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines but only 26,798 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccines in the Balkan country.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 26. Enditem