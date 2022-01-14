Bulgaria is worried about its population decline.

Bulgaria is concerned about its population decline.

Officials attribute population decline to low birth rates, high death rates, and emigration to Western Europe.

BULGARIA, SOFIA

According to local media, Bulgarian officials expressed concern on Thursday about the country’s declining population, which has dropped by 11.5 percent in the last decade.

National statistics institute head Sergei Tzvetarski stated at a parliamentary commission on Bulgarian expatriates that the country’s population has decreased by over 840,000 people in the last ten years.

According to Tzvetarski, 53% of the drop was due to the number of births falling below the number of deaths, while the remaining 47% was due to migration.

Since Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007, roughly 950,000 Bulgarians have emigrated to Western European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.

According to economist Petar Ganev, over 147,000 people died in Bulgaria last year, up from around 107,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganev pointed out that the coronavirus was not the only cause of the increase in deaths, and that the figure in European countries varied depending on the pandemic’s progress.

“Other countries, on the other hand, were able to manage this factor.”

It was impossible.

Approximately 2 million people have been vaccinated.

He went on to say that they only account for 30% of the population.

* From Ankara, Ahmet Gencturk wrote and contributed.