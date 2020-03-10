Bulgaria ready to offer assistance to Albania on EU membership negotiations: Bulgarian president

TIRANA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria is ready to offer assistance to Albania over EU membership negotiations, said visiting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta.

Radev is paying a state visit to Albania on the invitation of his Albanian counterpart.

During their meeting, the two heads of state discussed the further development and deepening of bilateral relations, the good neighborly relations and traditional friendship between the two peoples, for the peace and security in the Balkan region, and for the process of Albania’s integration into EU.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Radev underlined that the purpose of his visit to Albania is “to express support for the European path of Albania.”

“My visit comes at an important moment for the perspective of the Western Balkans. We think Albania is ready to start membership negotiations with the EU. We understand the process is long and complex, but we are ready to offer our assistance,” he added.

In relation to the economic development, Radev said that with President Meta “we discussed the possibilities of restoring Tirana-Sofia airline and maritime cooperation through ports.”

Meta said he thanked Radev for Bulgaria’s support and contribution following the earthquake that hit Albania on Nov. 26 last year.

Meta told reporters that with his counterpart they exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the field of civil emergencies.

“During our meeting we also held talks about increasing cooperation in the field of education, especially exchanges between students, but also about strengthening relations in the field of culture and sports,” Meta said, adding that “by cooperating in these areas, our relationships will be more tangible and successful.”

The two presidents declared that their talks focused as well on the situation of migrants in the border between Turkey and Greece.

Meta emphasized the necessity to promote dialogue in order to avoid any incidents, whereas Radev stressed the need of an operational plan for border protection of the EU. Enditem