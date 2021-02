SOFIA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported in a statement on Wednesday an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The virus was detected in a farm with 99,000 laying hens in the town of Slavyanovo, some 190 km northeast of Sofia, after mortality there has increased, the statement said.

All measures have been taken immediately to eradicate the outbreak, it said.

The last outbreak of the disease in Bulgaria was registered in June 2020, the statement added. Enditem