Bulgaria sees downward trend in COVID-19 spread: minister

SOFIA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria is seeing a downward trend in the spread of COVID-19 as a result of the tightening of social restrictions imposed since the end of November, the country’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said at a press conference.

In the last seven days, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients was more than three times higher than that of confirmed new infections, Angelov said.

As many as 14,853 COVID-19 patients in Bulgaria have recovered from the disease, while 4,023 new infections were confirmed during the last seven days, he said.

The minister also said that 535 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 210,416, while 3,094 people have recovered from the disease in the 24 hours, raising the country’s total recoveries to 143,642.

The death toll has risen to 8,349 after 70 new deaths were reported in 24 hours, Angelov added.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in Bulgaria and some other countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 12. Enditem