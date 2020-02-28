Bulgaria seizes 40 boxes of smuggled medical masks at border with Turkey

SOFIA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian customs inspectors have seized 2,000 smuggled medical masks at the country’s Malko Tarnovo checkpoint near the border with Turkey, authorities said Thursday.

The product that is currently in high demand was found in a Romanian car entering Bulgaria late Wednesday night, the National Customs Agency said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle and his companions, both Romanian citizens, said that they had nothing to declare. However, the customs officers carried out a thorough inspection and found 40 boxes containing 50 medical masks each hidden in the trunk, the statement said.

The boxes were labeled in Turkish, the statement noted.

Authorities revealed that the medical masks belonged to the driver of the car, and he bought them in Turkey, possibly for commercial purposes, the statement said.

The medical masks were confiscated, it added.