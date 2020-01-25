Bulgaria seizes nearly 13 tons of illegal refrigerant

SOFIA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian customs inspectors at the country’s Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the border with Turkey have seized 12,977 kg of illegal refrigerant, authorities said here Thursday.

The illicit substance was discovered in a truck entering from Turkey, which was declared to be carrying auto parts, the National Customs Agency said in a statement.

However, a detailed inspection of the vehicle revealed that the truck was also loaded with bottles containing refrigerant R134a — a substance which does not meet the requirements of the European Union’s regulation on fluorinated greenhouse gases, the statement said.

The smuggled goods and the vehicle were seized, the statement said, adding that an investigation is underway.