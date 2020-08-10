Bulgaria seizes nearly 17 kg of heroin at Danube Bridge

SOFIA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian customs officers have seized 16.9 kg of heroin at Danube Bridge checkpoint near Vidin at the border with Romania, the authorities said Monday.

The illicit drug, split into 33 packets, was discovered on Sunday hidden in secret compartments under the floor of the front seats of a Bulgarian car when it attempted to leave Bulgaria, the National Customs Agency said in a statement.

The compartments were covered by lead sheets, the statement said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Bulgarian citizen, was arrested at the scene.

Bulgaria, a key transit route for drugs smuggled from Asia to Europe, seized at its borders 472 kg of heroin in 2019. Enditem