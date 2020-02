SOFIA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian customs inspectors have seized 25.763 kilos of contraband silver products at the Lesovo checkpoint on the border with Turkey, the country’s Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

The noble metal was discovered on Sunday, hidden in olive tins transported by a van entering from Turkey, the statement said.

The silver products were priced at nearly 58,000 U.S. dollars, and were confiscated, it said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.