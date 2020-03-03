Bulgaria seizes nearly 35 kg marijuana at border with Turkey

SOFIA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian authorities on Monday seized 34.89 kg of marijuana at the country’s Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint near the border with Turkey, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said in a press release.

The illicit drug, split into 33 packets, was found in a secret compartment of a Serbian bus trying to leave Bulgaria, the NCA said.

The vehicle was driven by a Serbian citizen who was accompanied by his compatriot, the NCA said.

Bulgarian authorities estimated the value of the drugs on the black market would exceed 78,000 U.S. dollars.

The NCA said the two Serbians were arrested and the investigation is under way.