Bulgarian Christians celebrate Easter in the midst of the outbreak of the corona virus

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, April 19 (Reuters). Hundreds of Bulgarian Christians flocked to the Orthodox temples on a surreal Saturday night to hold outdoor services. The Balkan state was one of the few countries in which the churches remained open during the Easter holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Easter holidays are the most important date on the calendar for the 300 million Orthodox Christians in the world. Thousands of Bulgarians usually pack the churches and their ancestral homes across the country to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

This year, many Bulgarians chose to watch services live on television after the government asked people to celebrate and pray from home. 58-year-old Radka Petrova, an enthusiastic churchgoer, said she was not afraid of “this virus because the church is a place of healing”.

“I’m here because my belief is strong and I’m not afraid,” Petrova said with a protective mask to Reuters. “I remember the communist era and how mounted police officers surrounded the church to intimidate worshipers.”

During the communist regime that ended in 1989, the Bulgarians could not freely practice or study the Christian faith.

“It’s just a virus and we’ll defeat it … Christ has risen! Today we celebrate hope in a sea of ​​despair.”

The restrictions imposed by the outbreak of the corona virus have resulted in Easter Sunday being celebrated in a way no other Bulgarian has ever experienced.

While most worshipers maintained social distance between themselves to curb the transmission of the virus, the clergy failed to keep a close eye on it during services.

The decision to keep the churches open has sparked an intense debate on social media in Bulgaria. Many fear that churches could become contagion centers and pose risks to the most vulnerable – the elderly – who could jeopardize the collective effort to contain the disease.

Bulgaria, which has declared a state of emergency by May 13, has banned groups of more than two adults coming together. It has closed schools, restaurants and other public facilities and has banned non-essential travel.

“In the current situation, we have to be better and more humble,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook. “Let us do everything we can to be proud of our decisions and actions in the coming years.”

The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus caused 41 deaths across Bulgaria and infected almost 900 people – one of the lowest rates in Europe.

“At Easter, our thoughts and prayers will be with those who are no longer with us and with those who are fighting this hideous disease, especially with doctors and doctors and everyone who is at the forefront of the struggle for life,” he said the Bulgarian patriarch Neophyte said.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has been criticized on social media for keeping its churches open despite the Coronavirus crisis. Many Bulgarians also pointed their fingers at the church to maintain the practices of people who kiss icons in churches and use common spoons during the sacrament.

The Coronavirus pandemic has ended traditional Easter celebrations in many Orthodox Christian countries, including their Bulgarian neighbors Greece, Romania and Serbia.

The Easter Mass was held in churches across Romania, Greece and Cyprus, but remained closed to the public. The official clergy in the three countries asked people to stay away and watch the service either on the radio or on television.

Serbia imposed an 84-hour ban, which should last from Friday afternoon to early Tuesday to keep people indoors during the Easter celebrations.

Ukraine effectively banned worship from the general public by stipulating that only 10 people may attend a service. The government has repeatedly asked people to stay at home.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; additional reporting by Luiza Ilie, Michele Kambas, Aleksandar Vasovic and Matthias Williams; editing by Sandra Maler)