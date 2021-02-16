Bulgarian customs seize over 400 kg of heroin in container ship

SOFIA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian law enforcement officers have seized 401.47 kg of heroin in a container ship at the Black Sea port of Varna-West, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.

The illicit drug, split into 487 packages, was hidden in cavities inside bitumen rolls, the NCA said.

According to the cargo documents, the bitumen rolls were made in Iran, the seller was an Iranian company, and the final destination was Bulgaria, the NCA said.

According to evidence gathered so far, the 35-year-old owner of the company importer and a 45-year-old employee of the customs office were involved in the drug trafficking and were arrested, the NCA said.

The NCA press office told Xinhua that it’s the third-largest shipment of heroin seized at Bulgarian borders in the last 15 years.

Besides, it’s the first time Bulgarian customs seized a shipment of heroin in sea containers, the NCA press office said. Enditem