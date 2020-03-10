Bulgarian GDP grows by 3.4 pct in 2019

SOFIA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.4 percent year-on-year in 2019 in real terms, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The nominal value of the GDP for 2019 was some 118 billion BGN (nearly 68 billion U.S. dollars), the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s per capita GDP was 9,716 dollars, the NSI said.

Meanwhile, the gross value added (GVA) at current prices amounted to over 102 billion BGN, and in real terms it increased by 3.0 percent in comparison with 2018, NSI said.

According to the statistics, the industry’s relative share in GVA of the national economy was 25.9 percent, while the service sector and agriculture created 70.4 percent and 3.7 percent of the total GVA, respectively.

Bulgaria’s GDP grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year in 2018, 3.5 percent in 2017, and 3.8 percent in 2016.