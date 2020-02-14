Bulgarian GDP slows down to 3.5 pct in Q4 of 2019

SOFIA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, continuing a downward trend of growth rate for the year, official data showed on Friday.

According to flash estimates released by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), the GDP calculated at current prices was 32.37 billion BGN (about 17.95 billion U.S. dollars) from October to December.

In the same period, exports and imports of goods and services decreased by 1.5 percent and 2.7 percent year-on-year, respectively, the NSI said.

In the first, second and third quarters of last year, Bulgaria’s GDP grew by 3.9 percent, 3.8 percent and 3.7 percent year-on-year, respectively. Enditem