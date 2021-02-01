Bulgarian president Radev to run for 2nd term

SOFIA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova will run for a second term when presidential elections are held this autumn.

The announcement “is an honest, respectful approach” because “we are about to sail in turbulent waters, and it is critical to have institutions and political actors with clear priorities and positions,” Radev said at a press conference here on Monday.

Radev said that negotiations with political parties to garner support have yet to be held.

However, he and Iotova are expected to receive support from the Socialists, who backed them in 2016, “with the thousands of people on the left who are our political family, as well as with all worthy Bulgarians,” Radev said.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the president is elected directly by voters for a period of five years, and is eligible for only one re-election to the same office.

The previous presidential elections in the Balkan country were held in November 2016, and Radev won 59.37 percent of the votes during a runoff against GERB party candidate Tsetska Tsacheva. Enditem