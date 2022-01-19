President Radev of Bulgaria has been sworn in for a second term.

President Trump slams the former ruling party, referring to it as a “mafia,” prompting elected members of the party to leave the chamber.

Bulgaria (SOFIA)

At a ceremony held in parliament in Sofia on Wednesday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his deputy, Iliana Iotova, were sworn in.

Radev was re-elected to a second term in November’s parliamentary elections.

In his speech, 14, said that Bulgaria must deal with recurring crises and their socio-economic consequences.

“During our first term in office, the old authoritarian regime reached its pinnacle.

The social backlash against the mafia, which began in 2020, “brought to light events and processes that the regime had ignored,” he said.

Members of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, which ruled the country for 12 years until last year, left the hall in response to Radev’s speech.

Although the old regime is no longer in power, eradicating the “mentality model it left behind” will take time, according to him.

The inauguration was also attended by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, members of the government, members of the Constitutional Court, ambassadors, spiritual leaders, and other protocol members.

The new five-year term for Radev and Iotova will begin in January.

