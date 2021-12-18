Bulldogs worth (dollar)17K were stolen in a burglary in central Pennsylvania.

In a burglary in central Pennsylvania, bulldogs worth (dollar)17,500 were stolen.

A burglar stole three pedigreed bulldogs from a kennel in central Pennsylvania over the weekend in an unusual crime.

The commercial kennel at Doe Run and Fairview roads in Penn Township was broken into shortly after 4 a.m., according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

A 3-year-old adult male dog worth (dollar)10,000 and two 8-week-old puppies worth (dollar)3,500 each were stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the police department at 717-733-0965.