Bullfrog swallows a snake whole after stuffing it into its mouth with its front feet.

It was caught by the amphibian as it slithered by on a log, and it was swallowed whole.

The photo was taken in a village near Jakarta, Indonesia, by photographer Lisdiyanto Suhardjo, 60.

“Anything that moves in front of these bullfrogs is caught,” the father of two said.

“The baby snake was completely oblivious to the dangers of passing the frog, which grabbed it and swallowed it whole.”

“It was fantastic to capture this once-in-a-lifetime natural event in the animal food chain.”

“This type of bullfrog has also been known to catch and eat a small mouse.”