Bulls’ Hutchison to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Bulls said Hutchison will have the AC joint repaired and will face a recovery time of 12 to 16 weeks.

Hutchison was limited to 28 games (10 starts) due to the shoulder woes. He initially hurt it in late November and returned nearly six weeks later.

But he reinjured the shoulder on Feb. 11 against the Washington Wizards and hasn’t seen any further action.

“It was a very difficult injury on him,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen told reporters. “Once he hurt it and got healthy, he kind of hurt it again, and hurt it again, and it’s been tough. Chandler works and he cares, and it’s such an unfortunate circumstance for him.”

Hutchison averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds this season.

The 2018 first-round draft choice out of Boise State was limited to 44 games (14 starts) in 2018-19 due to a foot injury. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds as a rookie.

–Field Level Media