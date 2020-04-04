Bulwark grandmother, 80, died after catching coronavirus at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport

A grandmother who went into hospital for gallbladder surgery is thought to be the first Briton to die by catching coronavirus on a ward.

Former cleaner Marita Edwards, 80, was ‘a very fit lady’ who regularly played nine holes of golf, said her family.

She was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, South Wales, for the routine operation on February 28, but died last Thursday, a day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Her son Stuart Loud said: ‘Once they had suspicions there might be the corona, they isolated the ward. We then had to go through a protocol, with masks, gloves and aprons.

‘If she had not been in hospital she would still be alive. Clearly there was a coronavirus infection in the hospital which claimed my mum’s life.

‘We couldn’t kiss her… couldn’t hold hands. We took it in turn to hold a mask to her face. She died the most horrific death.’

The mother of two, from Bulwark, Monmouthshire, was one of five patients to die in the Royal Gwent.

The region is the worst hotspot outside London.

Company manager Mr Loud, 50, said: ‘I don’t think the resources are there. The medical profession isn’t ready for this.’

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which runs the hospital, declined to comment on an individual case.