Bumbling undertakers DROPPED my mother’s coffin into her grave… it was terrifying, and I haven’t slept since…

Bumbling undertakers DROPPED my mother’s coffin into her grave… it was terrifying, and I haven’t been able to sleep since…

AFTER bungling undertakers dropped his mother’s coffin, a distraught son leapt into her grave.

After the horrifying mistake at the funeral, Darren Clarke claims he has been unable to sleep and is experiencing flashbacks.

When the accident occurred at the end of the service, mourners were gathered to pay their respects to Doris Lonsdale, 75.

Mr Clarke, of Staffordshire’s Burton-upon-Trent, said he couldn’t bear watching the coffin being lowered into the ground.

However, he looked up to see the casket had fallen in after hearing gasps from others.

According to StaffordshireLive, he immediately leapt into the grave to correct the situation.

“They carried her coffin to the grave at waist height,” Mr Clarke told the newspaper.

“I couldn’t stand it any longer, so I turned to face a tree about three meters away.”

“Then there was a gasp,” says the narrator.

When I turned around, my sister informed me that they had dropped my mother.

“I dashed over to the grave and leapt into it.”

I was able to get her back out by lifting it correctly.

“I’m just glad it didn’t pop open.”

Murray’s, a funeral home, has apologized and compensated the family.

Mr Clarke, on the other hand, said he hasn’t been able to visit the grave in Stapenhill since.

He admitted, “I haven’t been back to the cemetery.”

“I’m sweating when I wake up.

We haven’t been able to express our sorrow.

It’s a disaster.

“I keep replaying it in my head.”

I’m afraid I’ve disappointed my mother.

“For my mother, it was indecent.

This happened while I was watching.”

Murray’s bosses claimed that while the coffin was being lowered, one end of the coffin fell off.

Mr Clarke stated, “It’s not about the money.”

“I was off work and on sleeping pills at the time.”

“What are they going to do to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else?”

“Murray’s Funeral Directors acknowledges that an accident occurred in December while a coffin was being lowered into a grave, when one end of the coffin fell in,” David and Sue Barke of Murray’s said.

“The situation was quickly resolved, and the burial proceeded with dignity.”

“Murray’s recognizes the obvious distress this has caused family and bystanders, and has apologized both verbally and in writing.”

“In the 21 years that we have served the Burton community, nothing like this has ever happened before, and we are naturally devastated for the family.”

“As a company, we are proud of our excellent reputation for the quality of service we provide, and we always act with the goal of assisting families as sensitively and professionally as possible during the difficult time of bereavement.”