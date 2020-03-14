Bundesbank backs decisive ECB moves against coronavirus

FRANKFURT, March 12 – Germany’s central bank governor and outspoken policy hawk Jens Weidmann on Thursday backed the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus package, saying it had acted decisively in the face of the coronavirus threat.

“In view of the increasing uncertainty and the significantly worse short-term outlook, the central bank has acted decisively,” said Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank.

“But first and foremost, health and fiscal policy is required to combat the causes and immediate consequences.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)