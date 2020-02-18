Bundesliga clubs top 4 billion euros in revenue for 1st…

BERLIN – Germany´s Bundesliga remains in good financial health with the top-division clubs generating more than 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) in revenue for the first time last season.

The German soccer league (DFL) announced Tuesday that the 18 clubs´ total revenue of just over 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) is a 5.4 percent increase on the season before, as well as the 15th successive year of record revenue.

The second division´s revenues rose by 28.5 percent to 782 million euros ($845.6 million) – also a record.

“Additional future growth prospects will come in particular from digital innovations and on the international front,” DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said.

The Bundesliga´s popularity among fans is staying strong. With an average of 42,738 tickets sold per game in the top division, it remains the most-attended league in the world, according to the DFL. Only in 2011-12 (44,293) and 2017-18 (43,879) did more fans attend.

Clubs across the top two divisions paid a record 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in taxes and duties to social security institutions during the 2018-19 season. Of the 36 professional clubs, 28 finished the season with a net profit.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports