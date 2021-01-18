Bundesliga runner up Leipzig shares spoils with Wolfsburg

BERLIN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Leipzig squandered a chance to take the lead in the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg rallied back to share the points following a 2-2 draw in the 16th round on Saturday.

The visitors from Leipzig caught a perfect opening though as they marked the opener with only four minutes gone when Emil Forsberg’s square pass into the box allowed Nordi Mukiele to tap home at the far post.

The Wolves thought they had restored parity two minutes later but Wout Weghorst’s goal was disallowed due to a handball.

Wolfsburg continued on the front foot but had to wait until the 22nd minute before Yannick Gerhardt’s pinpoint cross found Weghorst, who nodded home the equalizer.

The hosts gained momentum and turned the tides with 35 minutes played as Gerhardt set up for Renato Steffen, whose deflected strike from 20 meters into the top right corner made it 2-1.

Three minutes later, Leipzig almost leveled but Wolfsburg’s goalkeeper Koen Casteel’s diving save defused Dayot Upamecano’s dangerous header on target.

After half time, Leipzig came out with guns blazing and tied the game nine minutes into the second half. Wolfsburg’s defense failed to clear a free-kick into the box, allowing Willi Orban to poke home a loose ball from very close range.

Both teams pressed for the winner and traded attacks as Wolfsburg’s John Anthony Brooks rattled the woodwork following a header at the hour mark before Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tested Casteels in quick succession moments later.

The Spaniard remained in the thick of things as he forced Wolfsburg’s midfielder Joshua Guilavogui to scratch a header off the goal line in the 70th minute.

Leipzig continued to create a number of promising chances, but Wolfsburg’s defense stood firm and secured a point on home soil.

With the draw, Wolfsburg stays in 6th place meanwhile Leipzig dwell in the second spot after missing the chance to jump atop the table.

Elsewhere, last-placed Mainz stunned Borussia Dortmund after clinching a 1-1 draw on the road. Marco Reus had the chance to wrap all three points for the “BVB” but the German international missed a penalty in the closing stages.

Werder Bremen returned to winning ways as late goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Felix Agu ensured a 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Hoffenheim was held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld while Cologne and Hertha Berlin played out a goalless draw. Enditem