Bungling burglar busted after stealing security camera which took picture of his face

A BURGLAR who stole a security camera was busted after it logged a picture of his face.

Christopher Doy, 45, reached through a cat flap to grab a key and get into a house as his victim slept upstairs.

As well as staring into the camera, he grabbed a handbag, purse, electrical items and car keys.

He fled in the Renault Clio and used the victim’s bank card at a petrol station.

But CCTV footage from the garage and house in Mansfield, Notts, saw him arrested in days.

Doy, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and four months by Nottingham crown court after admitting charges including burglary, driving offences, drug possession and stealing a motorbike.

