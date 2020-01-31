Bungling mechanics mess up woman’s £24,000 Range Rover repair

Blundering mechanics messed up a woman’s £24,000 Range Rover repair by getting the log back-to-front following her four-car pile-up.

Aimeejo Madge, 28, took her luxury white 4×4 to be fixed after she was involved in a serious crash alongside her mother and aunt.

After waiting six weeks Miss Madge drove her much-loved motor back to her home in Cardiff where her boyfriend Scott noticed the embarrassing blunder.

The NHS secretary revealed she felt embarrassed and ashamed while driving it for an entire week before the error could be corrected.

‘Being a Range Rover it was a dream car for us and I have always wanted one. We worked really hard to afford it,’ she told The Sun.

‘When we got it back at first nobody noticed anything was wrong because we were more focused on the damage which was fixed.’

She added: ‘Scott thought hang on this doesn’t look right it says Rover first. He sent me a photo but I still didn’t believe him. I was in shock and just laughed at first.’

‘They basically put the badge on wrong. It must have been the only Rover Range in the world. It was absolutely embarrassing.’

Miss Madge has now sold the 2015-plate car for a black limited edition Evoque Ember Range Rover.

She revealed her car was initially damaged when a car hit the back of hers in November last year. She was driving her mother and aunt home at the time, and the three went rushed to hospital.

MailOnline has First Choice Accident Repair for comment.